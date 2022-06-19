Victoria Beckham Shares Behind-The-Scenes Snaps From Brooklyn's Wedding For Father's Day

Brooklyn, Victoria and David Beckham pictured in 2019 Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Victoria Beckham paid a special tribute to her husband David on Father’s Day, with a string of new photos of him taken on their son Brooklyn’s wedding day.

The Spice Girls singer turned fashion designer has four children with David, the eldest of whom tied the knot with actor and model Nicola Peltz back in April.

Paying tribute to David on Sunday, Victoria wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to the best, most loving Daddy in the world!! We all love you so much… you are our everything.”

Her message was accompanied by a photo of David helping Brooklyn with his cufflinks on the morning of the wedding.

Other snaps also showed the football legend embracing his daughter Harper on the dance floor at the event, and another of him striking a pose with all three of his sons.

Brooklyn and Nicola announced that they were engaged in July 2020, after around eight months of dating.

The pair finally held their big day earlier this year in a lavish ceremony at Nicola’s family estate in Florida.

Vogue magazine photographers were there on the day, with the newlyweds later sitting down for their first interview with the fashion bible.

Brooklyn told the magazine: “The highlight of the whole wedding for me was seeing her for the first time in that dress. It was the first time ever in my life when I felt like I couldn’t catch my breath.”

Asked whether Brooklyn’s parents’ iconic wedding inspired their own big day, Nicola revealed: “Their wedding was incredible and those pictures are iconic, but the wedding we were most inspired by was Iman and David Bowie’s.”

