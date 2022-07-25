Victoria Beckham Revives Posh Spice For Spice Girls Karaoke And Suddenly It’s 1998 Again

Victoria Beckham might continually point blank refuse to rejoin the Spice Girls but she’s just gifted us the next best thing.

The fashion designer revived Posh Spice for one night only during a karaoke session while on holiday in St Tropez.

In a video shared on Instagram by husband David, Victoria can be seen singing along to the Spice Girls hit Stop, complete with original choreography.

Advertisement

VB was even dressed in her trademark Posh Spice LBD.

Talk about a complete nostalgia fest.

David also got his moment in the spotlight when he showed off his best breakdancing moves, busting out a worm and a spin to Flying Steps’ Breakin’ It Down.

Last week Victoria made her long-awaited TikTok debut, posting behind-the-scenes footage of a Vogue Australia shoot and promo for her new beauty line.

Advertisement

However, there was another clip shared on Victoria’s TikTok that really caught her attention, as she poked fun at her Posh Spice reputation.

In the clip, she urges her followers to “tell me you’re posh without telling me you’re posh”.

“I’ll go first,” Victoria adds, at which point a butler lifts up a cloche to reveal her dinner.

The meal in question was grilled fish and steamed vegetables – the very dish her husband David criticised her for eating constantly earlier this year.

@victoriabeckham #StitchPosh to show me how Posh you really are TikTok... and tell me you’re Posh, without telling me you’re Posh. I can’t wait to see x VB ♬ original sound - Victoria Beckham

“Unfortunately I’m married to someone that has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years,” he claimed. “Since I met Victoria, she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables, she will very rarely deviate away from there.”

Advertisement

Hitting back in her Vogue Australia interview, Victoria joked: “I mean, talk about making me sound boring! No. What he meant is that he’s never met anyone who’s more disciplined with the way that they eat.”

While Victoria is happy to relive her days as Posh Spice every now and then, it seems her time as part of the band is well and truly over, after she famously didn’t take part in the Spice Girls’ reunion tour back in 2018.