David Beckham Says Victoria Has 'Eaten The Same Thing For 25 Years', And It's Not Exactly The Most Exciting Meal

Victoria and David Beckham David M. Benett via Getty Images

If you were to think about all what you’ve eaten over the last 25 years, you’d definitely not be able to count up all the different, delicious meals you’ve had.

However, that’s not a problem for Victoria Beckham, it seems.

Her husband David has revealed Posh has eaten the same meal for the quarter of a century they have been together.

Speaking to the River Cafe Table 4 podcast, Becks revealed that Victoria has “rarely deviated” from her favourite dish of grilled fish and steamed vegetables since he’s known her.

“I get quite emotional about food and wine, when I’m eating something great I want everyone to try it,” he said.

“Unfortunately I’m married to someone that has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years. Since I met Victoria, she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables, she will very rarely deviate away from there.”

David continued: “The only time she’s probably ever shared something that’s been on my plate was actually when she was pregnant with Harper and it was the most amazing thing. It was one of my favourite evenings. I can’t remember what it was but I know she’s not eaten it since.”

Victoria admitted she is pretty "boring" in the food department James Devaney via Getty Images

Appearing on the same podcast last year, Victoria revealed her go-to comfort food, and it sounded, well, anything but.

“This is where I sound even more boring in the food department,” she said.

“I like whole grain toast with salt on it. It’s that carbohydrate that makes you feel comforted and I love salt.” Sounds, errmm... dry.