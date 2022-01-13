David Beckham Teases '****hole' Victoria With Playful Note After 'Grumpy' Day

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham pictured in 2018 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

Victoria Beckham has shared the cheeky note husband David left on her packed lunch after she found herself in a particularly “grumpy” mood.

Posting on her Instagram story on Wednesday, the former Spice Girls singer and fashion designer revealed that David had sent her off to work with a meal he’d prepared for her himself – as well as an explicit message intended to cheer her up.

“Enjoy lunch ****hole,” he wrote on the note (the mind truly boggles, doesn’t it?), alongside a hand-drawn smiley face. “Come home happier.”

He then signed off the message: “Lots of love, you know who…”

Confirming that David was responsible for the note, Victoria joked: “Even when I’m grumpy he looks after me! Thank you for my lunch @DavidBeckham.”

Victoria shared the note from David on her Instagram story Instagram/Victoria Beckham

This isn’t the first time this week that Victoria has shown her appreciation for the former footballer, though.

On Tuesday, David posted a shirtless photo of himself working out, writing he was “back at it” now the new year is officially underway.

It didn’t take long for an impressed Victoria to pop up in his comments, sharing a simple: “Wow!!!!”

The famous couple – who have now been married for over 22 years – have become known in recent history for their playful jabs at one another on social media.

Over the Christmas period, Victoria poked fun at David’s vocals on her Instagram page, after filming him singing The Christmas Song to himself while roasting chestnuts on their fireplace.

