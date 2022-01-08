Romeo Beckham Shows Off Elaborate New Tattoo Inspired By His Famous Dad

Romeo and David Beckham pictured last year Alex Morton - UEFA via Getty Images

Romeo Beckham has unveiled a new tattoo inspired by his famous father.

On Friday, the 19-year-old footballer showed off the results of his latest ink – reminiscent of one of his dad David Beckham’s earlier tattoos – on his Instagram page.

Advertisement

Sharing a snap of the back of his neck, adorned with a cross and angel wings, he hailed his new tat as “insane”, thanking tattoo artist Doctor Woo for his work.

David has had a similar design on the back of his neck since around 2004.

Advertisement

The matching body art did not go unnoticed by Romeo’s pal Justin Bieber, who pointed out that one of his own tattoos was also inspired by David.

“Love it,” the Where Are Ü Now singer wrote in the comments. “It was ur dad that inspired mine too. Looks great.”

Advertisement

David Beckham pictured in 2014 Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Tattoos aren’t the only way Romeo is following in his dad’s footsteps, though.

Last year, he made his professional football debut playing for the US club Fort Lauderdale FC, alongside Harvey Neville, the son of his dad’s former teammate Phil Neville.

Although he joined Arsenal’s youth academy as a child, Romeo later made the decision to pursue a career in tennis, which included training with Andy Murray.

However, he ultimately made the decision to return to his original passion in 2020.

Advertisement

David and Romeo Beckham pictured in the stands in Fort Lauderdale in August 2021 via Associated Press

On social media, David and Romeo have repeatedly made headlines for their playful rivalry based on the fact that the teenager has now overtaken his dad in terms of height.