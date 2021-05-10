If you thought Romeo Beckham’s new haircut looked a little familiar, that didn’t go unnoticed by his dad David Beckham, either. The former England captain has teased his 18-year-old son for copying one of his most famous ’dos. Romeo debuted a bold new look on Instagram on Sunday, revealing he’d shaved off his locks and dyed his roots blonde.

Given he now bears a striking resemblance to his dad, who sported the look himself in 2007, David couldn’t help but comment on Romeo’s Instagram post. “Nice hair @romeobeckham I wonder where u got that idea from,” David wrote, along with a laughing emoji.

Gareth Bumstead/Motorsport Images/Shutterstock David sported a similar look back in 2007

Romeo’s mum Victoria was more complimentary, however, sharing a picture of her son on her Story, simply writing: “Wow!!!”