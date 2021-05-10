If you thought Romeo Beckham’s new haircut looked a little familiar, that didn’t go unnoticed by his dad David Beckham, either.
The former England captain has teased his 18-year-old son for copying one of his most famous ’dos.
Romeo debuted a bold new look on Instagram on Sunday, revealing he’d shaved off his locks and dyed his roots blonde.
Given he now bears a striking resemblance to his dad, who sported the look himself in 2007, David couldn’t help but comment on Romeo’s Instagram post.
“Nice hair @romeobeckham I wonder where u got that idea from,” David wrote, along with a laughing emoji.
Romeo’s mum Victoria was more complimentary, however, sharing a picture of her son on her Story, simply writing: “Wow!!!”
Earlier this year, Romeo celebrated landing his first magazine cover, after posing for L’Uomo Vogue.
Victoria and David’s son has been following in his parents footsteps by stepping in front of the camera, having previously appeared in Burberry’s Christmas campaign when he was just 12 years old.
Meanwhile, Victoria was firmly back in Posh Spice mode over the weekend when she resurrected her 90s pop persona for a Spicy selfie.
Posh, who now heads up her own fashion empire, recently responded to rumours that the Spice Girls were working on a sequel to their debut feature film.
In a since-deleted Instagram Story, Victoria shared a post about the rumours, along with the caption, “Has somebody got something to tell me?” alongside a laughing-crying emoji.