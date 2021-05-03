Victoria Beckham Shares Hilarious Surprise Birthday Gift For Husband David

Victoria Beckham had a very special surprise for husband David on his 46th birthday, presenting him with his own lookalikes made out of balloon art. On Sunday, the former Spice Girl and fashion designer shared a photo of David posing with his new balloon pals on his big day. “Birthday boy @davidbeckham with his @intermiamicf team mates!!,” she wrote. “Happy Birthday!!!”

Victoria did share a somewhat more heartfelt post in honour of David’s special day earlier that morning. Posting a loved-up snap of herself and David, she joked: “Looks like you’re catching me up!! “To a very special husband and the most incredible daddy x Happy birthday... we all love you so so much.”

As ever, David was also sent some big love from his sons, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, on their respective Instagram pages. Brooklyn, the Beckhams’ eldest son, posted a string of adorable throwback photos of himself and his dad, including a hilarious picture of himself as a baby in the stands of a football match. “Happy birthday to the most incredible dad,” Brooklyn said. “I hope to be the amazing dad you are. I love you so much.”

Victoria also shared a message from the couple’s nine-year-old daughter, Harper: