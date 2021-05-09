ENTERTAINMENT
Victoria Beckham Recreates Her Iconic Posh Spice Look And Just Get Back With The Spice Girls Already

Such a tease.

Victoria Beckham has made no secret of the fact that she doesn’t want to perform with the Spice Girls ever again, but maybe she’s having a rethink.

Yeah, we know it’s wishful thinking but after VB shared a snap of her in official Posh Spice mode (LBD, V sign), we couldn’t help but get all misty-eyed.

Victoria even acknowledged the Posh Spice vibes in the caption, writing: “Hoping you all have a spicy Saturday!! Kisses!”

In reference to the line Victoria’s fellow Spice Girl Mel C made to her in the group’s 1997 movie Spice World, one fan commented: “Which one should I wear...The little Gucci dress...the little Gucci dress...OR...the little Gucci dress?”

Victoria, who busies herself these days with her fashion empire, recently responded to rumours that the Spice Girls were working on a sequel to their debut feature film.

In a since-deleted Instagram Story, Victoria shared a post about the rumours, along with the caption, “Has somebody got something to tell me?” alongside a laughing-crying emoji. 

Spice World might not be making a comeback, but Posh Spice appears to be.

