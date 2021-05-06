Victoria Beckham has revealed Beyoncé once let slip to her how much the Spice Girls inspired her as a teenager.

Speaking on the Breaking Beauty podcast, the former Spice Girl and fashion designer admitted she doesn’t talk about her time in the chart-topping band nowadays, but did share an anecdote about one of the group’s most famous fans.

“I met Beyoncé a few years ago and she actually said to me, ‘It was the Spice Girls that inspired me and made me want to do what I do and made me proud to be a girl’,” Victoria explained.

“And when someone like Beyoncé who is so iconic and such a strong woman says that she was inspired by the Spice Girls – I think that that’s quite something.”