Romeo Beckham’s Stunning GQ Cover Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Romeo Beckham has unveiled his latest modelling job as the cover star of GQ Korea.
David and Victoria Beckham’s 19-year-old son shared two covers from the Korean edition of the men’s magazine on his Instagram on Sunday - and had everyone immediately saying the same thing.
Yeah, yeah, we know he’s going to resemble his biological parents, but how does he manage to look exactly like both of them simultaneously?
Spooky.
Romeo’s very proud fashion designer mum Victoria, shared both of the covers, writing: “So proud” and “Wow!”
And dad David was just as proud, writing: “WOW. Amazing cover mate, love you.”
Romeo has been modelling from a young age, shooting his first campaign for Burberry when he was just 11.
Earlier this month, he unveiled a new tattoo inspired by his famous father.
The teenage footballer showed off the results of his latest ink – reminiscent of one of his dad’s earlier tattoos.
Sharing a snap of the back of his neck adorned with a cross and angel wings on Instagram, he hailed his new tat as “insane”, thanking tattoo artist Doctor Woo for his work.
David has had a similar design on the back of his neck since around 2004.
The matching body art did not go unnoticed by Romeo’s pal Justin Bieber, who pointed out that one of his own tattoos was also inspired by David.
“Love it,” the singer wrote in the comments. “It was ur dad that inspired mine too. Looks great.”
Tattoos aren’t the only way Romeo is following in his dad’s footsteps, though.
Last year, he made his professional football debut playing for the US club Fort Lauderdale FC, alongside Harvey Neville, the son of his dad’s former teammate Phil Neville.
Although he joined Arsenal’s youth academy as a child, Romeo later made the decision to pursue a career in tennis, which included training with Andy Murray.
However, he ultimately made the decision to return to his original passion in 2020.
And if that doesn’t work out, we think he’ll have a future in modelling.