Romeo Beckham’s Stunning GQ Cover Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

The matching body art did not go unnoticed by Romeo’s pal Justin Bieber, who pointed out that one of his own tattoos was also inspired by David.

“Love it,” the singer wrote in the comments. “It was ur dad that inspired mine too. Looks great.”

Tattoos aren’t the only way Romeo is following in his dad’s footsteps, though.

Last year, he made his professional football debut playing for the US club Fort Lauderdale FC, alongside Harvey Neville, the son of his dad’s former teammate Phil Neville.

Although he joined Arsenal’s youth academy as a child, Romeo later made the decision to pursue a career in tennis, which included training with Andy Murray.

However, he ultimately made the decision to return to his original passion in 2020.

And if that doesn’t work out, we think he’ll have a future in modelling.