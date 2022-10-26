Victoria Beckham on Watch What Happens Live Bravo

Victoria Beckham made something of a blunder as she was asked for her top five Spice Girls songs during a recent US TV appearance.

Posh sat down with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live earlier this week, where she discussed why she won’t be reuniting with her former bandmates and some of her “haunting” fashion moments.

She was also asked to give a countdown of her favourite Spice hits, which ended in a bit of a gaffe that she appeared not to notice…

Counting down her top five, which she was apparently reading off a cue card, Victoria named Who Do You Think You Are? in fifth place, followed by Goodbye, Spice Up Your Life and Too Much.

She then declared Who Do You Think You Are? was her “favourite” at number one.

Awks.

Victoria also admitted there’s another of the Spice Girls’ songs that is her go-to at karaoke.

Asked during a quickfire question segment which hit she loves belting out, Victoria initially answered Spice Up Your Life, before quickly changing her mind.

“Actually, no. Stop, because it’s got a really great little dance routine that goes down a storm,” she explained.

And while fellow guest Anne Hathaway tried to egg her on to perform it, an embarrassed Posh declined to bust out her moves.