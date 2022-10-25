Victoria Beckham Admits Particular Matching Outfit With Husband David Still 'Haunts' Her

Victoria Beckham Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Victoria Beckham has admitted there’s a particular 90s fashion moment of her’s and husband David’s that she’s still “haunted” by.

Posh Spice made an appearance on US show Watch What Happens Live on Monday when talked turned to some of the outfits the fashionista might prefer to forget.

Referring to the matching black leather pantsuits she and David wore for the Versace Club Gala Party in 1999, Victoria told host Andy Cohen: “I mean it haunts me. It does haunt me, but I love it.”

She continued: “It was hot. We were wearing Gucci. It was a Versace dinner, which was inappropriate in itself.

“But we really considered those outfits. We really thought about it. There was a naivety to it that was just so sweet.”

Victoria and David Beckham attend The Versace Club Gala Party in 1999 Justin Goff via Getty Images

Posh previously revealed how daughter Harper is among her biggest critics when it comes to her past fashion choices.

Speaking to Vogue Australia, the former Spice Girls singer turned fashion designer admitted that her youngest child was “disgusted” at seeing photos of her at the height of her pop fame.

“She actually said to me recently, ‘Mummy, I’ve seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short’,” Victoria said.

Revealing that husband David was keen to egg Harper on (saying: “absolutely, Harper! They really, really were”), she continued: “[Harper] was actually quite disgusted at how short my skirts were.

“I said, ‘Are you never going to wear skirts like that?’ She said, ‘Absolutely not’. We’ll see.”

