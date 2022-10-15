Victoria Beckham Sets The Record Straight Over Decision To Remove Tattoo For Husband David

David and Victoria Beckham in New York earlier this week Gotham via Getty Images

Victoria Beckham has spoken out about her decision to remove a tattoo of husband David’s initials from her wrist.

Last month, the former Spice Girls star shared a video on Instagram in which the old inking was visibly faded, prompting some speculation about why she’d want to remove a tattoo paying tribute to her husband of over 20 years.

Advertisement

However, during an appearance on the US daytime show Today With Hoda & Jenna, Victoria insisted she was simply “sick of the tattoo”.

“I had these tattoos a long, long time ago, and they just weren’t particularly delicate,” she explained.

“My husband has so many gorgeous tattoos, and the children do, and they’re very fine. And they’ve had them created by the most phenomenal artists. But mine were just a little bit thick, and they were bleeding a little bit... and just not looking as pretty.”

Victoria then insisted: “It doesn’t mean anything more than that. I think that the media started to speculate, ‘Was I leaving my husband?’.

Advertisement

“No, I was just a bit sick of the tattoo, it’s as simple as that.”

While Victoria’s husband David is known for his vast array of tattoos, all three of their sons have since embraced their dad’s love of body art.

In particular, their eldest son Brooklyn Peltz Beckham already has a number of tats paying tribute to his new wife Nicola, claiming the total currently sits at around 70.