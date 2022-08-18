Brooklyn Beckham Estimates He Has A Whopping 70 Tattoos For Wife Nicola

If ever actor Nicola Peltz Beckham needs a reminder of her husband’s love, she can just count his tattoos.

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham told USA Today that around 70 of his 100 tattoos are in honor of his beloved.

That includes his most recent ink, a tattoo by famed artist Dr. Woo that simply reads “married.”

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham attend Variety's 2022 Power of Young Hollywood celebration on Aug. 11 in Hollywood, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

“I kind of was just like, ‘Oh, we’re married, why not?’” Brooklyn told the publication at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event last week of the new ink on his left hand.

“It wasn’t a thing I thought about for months. I got married five months ago, why not?”

Brooklyn said his wife got teary when he unveiled it.

“She always cries when I get her another tattoo,” the aspiring chef revealed. “I always love to surprise her with new ink.”

The couple started dating in October 2019 and got engaged in July 2020. The 27-year-old Transformers actor and the former amateur photographer tied the knot in a star-studded Palm Beach affair in April 2022.

To the surprise of no one, Brooklyn inked his wedding vows to Nicola in May, a month after their nuptials.

“I have been looking forward to this day for so long, because today is the day I get to marry you, my forever babe, my love and my best friend, Nicola,” the vows say. “Today you become my partner, my other half — and my family and because of that I am the luckiest man in the world to be able to spend the rest of my life with you.”