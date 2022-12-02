Mel B Shirlaine Forrest via Getty Images

Mel B was her usual candid self when she faced a grilling about who the biggest “dickheads” in showbiz are.

The Spice Girls singer is a guest on Friday’s edition of The Big Narstie Show, with comedian Mo Gilligan asking her for “the biggest dickhead celebrity” she’d ever encountered.

“Well, there’s a few,” Mel admitted, before listing off names including James Corden, Geri Horner (née Haliwell), Jessie J and, indeed, herself.

When Mo pointed out that Geri had been her bandmate for many years, Mel continued: “I know. I love her to bits but she’s really fucking annoying…”

Big Narstie then questioned what James Corden had done to make her list, with the chart-topping star stating cryptically: “I think you always have to be nice to the people that you work with, whether it be production, camera guys, sound, lighting.

“We all work for the same thing. So you should always be nice, and he hasn’t been very nice.”

The Gavin & Stacey actor recently found himself in the midst of a heated online dispute with the owner of Balthazar restaurant in New York for alleged bad behaviour.

James was briefly barred from the Manhattan restaurant when its owner Keith McNally claimed the Late, Late Show host had been “extremely nasty” to his staff.

After apologising to Mr McNally, the ban was reversed, with James addressing the incident during an episode of his US talk show.

He insisted it was “never my intention” to upset staff at the New York restaurant, but acknowledged he had been “ungracious” during the incident.

More recently, Balthazar’s owner said he’d given up on James, who he accused of “telling “a massive lie AGAIN.”