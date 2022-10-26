Ruth Jones Reveals The One Thing She And James Corden Made Sure Never To Include In Gavin & Stacey

Ruth Jones Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Gavin & Stacey might be on indefinite hiatus for now, but creator and star Ruth Jones has insisted that if it ever does make a return, there’s one thing that fans definitely won’t be seeing.

As fans of the Bafta-winning sitcom will recall, the 2019 Christmas special ended on an epic cliffhanger as Ruth’s character Nessa got down on one knee in front of Smithy, played by James Corden, who also co-wrote the show.

However, even if a follow-up were to reveal that Smithy and Nessa are finally an item, Ruth has said we shouldn’t anticipate the characters ever being particularly intimate on screen.

“You’ll also notice that Nessa and Smithy have never kissed, because there is no way me and James could do it,” she pointed out during a recent interview with The Sun.

The closest the pair ever came was during their characters’ infamous “corn on the cob” scene, in which Smithy and Nessa had one of their many trysts after a KFC, with a conversation about the aforementioned side dish serving as foreplay for them.

Ruth recalled: “The corn on the cob [scene] was such fun to do because we had to be so brimming with sexual desire and channelling this lust through it. We were hysterical and it was such fun to do.”

Ruth Jones and James Corden as Nessa and Smithy BBC/GS TV Productions Ltd/Tom Jackson

Last month, Ruth ruled out a Gavin & Stacey return, explaining: “I’m really hugely complimented that people love it so much. But it is quite an extraordinary thing… it’s almost like you mention the words Gavin & Stacey and people assume it’s back, but it’s not.”

Ruth did add that she’s “sure” that she and James will “write something together” but the project definitely “won’t be Gavin & Stacey”.

“Certainly, when he’s back in the UK, I would have thought we would try and get together and write again because it was such fun to do that,” she said.

She reiterated this during her interview in The Sun, telling the tabloid: “I am so completely flattered that people love it so much.

“We’re not writing anything, there are no plans to write anything. I don’t know what will happen in the future. I was so proud of it and it ended on an amazing cliffhanger, and I don’t know if we could better it.

“It was after Brexit, a joyful bit of news and maybe it’s better to leave people wondering.”

The cast of Gavin & Stacey pictured together in 2019 Tom Jackson via Press Association Images

Ruth and James began writing Gavin & Stacey together in the mid-2000s, after meeting on the set of the ITV drama Fat Friends.