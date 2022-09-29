Any Gavin & Stacey fans still pinning their hopes on finding out what happens after that cliffhanger at the end of the 2019 Christmas special might want to look away now.

The Bafta-winning BBC comedy was resurrected three years ago and ended with Nessa (Ruth Jones) going down on one knee to propose to Smithy (James Corden).

It was watched by 18 million of us, so it’s fair to say there are plenty of fans who want to know what happens next, but Ruth – who also writes the sitcom with James – has insisted that’s our lot.

Ruth Jones as Nessa and James Corden as Smithy in Gavin & Stacey

“It’s not coming back,” she told the Independent.

“I’m really hugely complimented that people love it so much. But it is quite an extraordinary thing… it’s almost like you mention the words Gavin & Stacey and people assume it’s back, but it’s not.”

*Sobs*

Ruth added that she’s “sure” that she and James will “write something together” but it “won’t be Gavin & Stacey”.

“Certainly, when he’s back in the UK, I would have thought we would try and get together and write again because it was such fun to do that,” she said.

James Corden and Ruth Jones with the Programme of The Year award received for Gavin And Stacey at the British Academy Television Awards.

Earlier this year, James admitted that it was up up to Ruth whether Gavin And Stacey ever makes a comeback.

During an interview on Radio 2, James was asked whether more Gavin & Stacey could be in the pipeline, to which he said: “I wish I could say it’s up to me.”

“The best thing about Gavin & Stacey is that it’s Ruth and I, and, if I’m being completely honest, her judgement is exceptional,” James explained.

Acknowledging the Christmas special’s cliffhanger ending “very definitely teases something else”, he said: “It’s always been the two of us, it’s always been and we can’t write separately.

“She is, I think, a genius… I would be excited just to be in a room with her. I’m going to see her this summer, but I doubt we’ll talk about the show. The last few times we’ve talked we haven’t even mentioned it really… it’s always a friendship first.”