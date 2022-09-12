Pig became the second character to be eliminated from The Masked Dancer over the weekend Kieron McCarron/ITV

This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of The Masked Dancer UK.

The second celebrity contestant was sent home from the new series of The Masked Dancer over the weekend – and they were definitely a familiar face to Gavin & Stacey fans.

Despite scheduling changes following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, ITV eventually decided to air the second episode of The Masked Dancer as planned on Saturday night, albeit with no ad breaks.

Towards the end of the episode, which was pre-recorded earlier this year, the studio audience decided that Pearly King and Pig should be the two contestants to land in the bottom, with the judging panel eventually choosing to send the latter home.

Pig busts a move on the Masked Dancer UK stage Kieron McCarron/ITV

This meant Pig became the second contestant to be unmasked – with none other than Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page underneath the costume.

Speaking after her elimination, the Welsh actor and TV presenter said she’d had a “fantastic time” dancing as Pig.

“It’s been absolutely amazing,” she enthused. ”[My] children don’t know or anything so they’ll be really excited because this is their favourite programme.”

Joanna Page with Masked Dancer host Joel Dommett after her unmasking Kieron McCarron/ITV

While she’s best known for portraying Stacey Shipman (née West) in the Bafta-winning sitcom, Joanna’s additional acting credits include the hit film Love Actually and the TV anthology drama The Syndicate.

More recently, she has made a move into TV presenting, fronting shows like Shop Well For Less and The Pet Show.

Joanna Page at the NTAs in 2020 Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Clues to Joanna’s identity included the fact that Pig lived at number 47, as does her sitcom character Stacey West.

Joanna’s porcine alter-ego also said she once made a “pig’s ear” of meeting someone she really admired – which the actor previously said she did when she met co-star Emma Thompson for the first time.