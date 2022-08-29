The Masked Dancer is returning to our screens this week ITV

If you thought the creative team behind The Masked Singer and its dance-centric spin-off were close to running out of ideas for the show’s elaborate characters… you’d be very much mistaken.

The new series of The Masked Dancer is due to kick off this weekend, with ITV unveiling the 12 characters who’ll be taking part this time around.

And let’s just say, it’s the usual eclectic mix.

Nestled among the more unusual costumed characters who’ll be busting a move for us during the upcoming run are Prawn Cocktail, Tomato Sauce, Odd Socks and the extremely conceptual Onomatopoeia.

As well as animal characters Pearly King and Pig, The Masked Dancer has also unveiled the UK franchise’s first ever duo in Pillar And Post.

Check out all 12 of the new contestants in the gallery below…

Joel Dommett is once again returning on presenting duties for the new series of The Masked Dancer, with Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Oti Mabuse all back on the judging panel.

However, with Mo Gilligan absent due to touring commitments, footballer Peter Crouch will be filling in for him on the new series, which will air on Saturday nights from 3 September, unlike last year’s run which aired across consecutive nights over the space of a week.

The Masked Dancer debuted last year, with Olympian Louis Smith dancing his way to another top prize under the guise of Carwash, ahead of fellow finalists Howard Donald, Bonnie Langford and Tamzin Outhwaite.