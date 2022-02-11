Jonathan Ross Makes Awkward Admission About The Masked Singer Reveals

Jonathan Ross with Masked Singer contestant Robobunny Vincent Dolman/ITV

While they are tasked with guessing who is behind the masks on The Masked Singer, it seems even when the masks come off some of the panel are none the wiser who the celebrities are.

Jonathan Ross has admitted that some of his fellow judges sometimes have a hard job recognising the unmasked stars, following their grand reveals.

While the chat show host, who is on the panel of the ITV guessing game alongside Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and Rita Ora, insisted he always known who the unmasked celebs are, Rita is often a bit more confused.

Rita Ora (right) with guest judge Joan Collins Kieron McCarron/ITV

Appearing on Loose Women on Friday, Jonathan told the panel: “I haven’t had that – I think some of the other [judges] might have had that occasionally.

“I think occasionally Rita’s a bit confused – just permanently! And I think when we had Joan Collins on, one of the younger stars, I think Joan didn’t quite know who it was which is understandable. It’s a different generation!”

However, one person who Rita definitely recognised when they were unmasked was Michelle Williams.

The Destiny’s Child singer was revealed to be performing as Rockhopper on the show last Saturday, prompting a very animated reaction from the Hot Right Now singer.

Just three mystery celebrities now remain on the show, with the identities of Panda, Robobunny and Mushroom set to be revealed during this weekend’s grand final.

Jonathan and Rita with co-stars Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall Kieron McCarron/ITV

Earlier this month, one of the show’s producers told of how they had to make the clues on The Masked Singer much harder after one particular pointer completely gave the game away back in the first series.

Loose Women airs weekdays at 12.30pm on ITV, while The Masked Singer final airs on Saturday at 7pm on ITV.