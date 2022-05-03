The Masked Dancer team pictured last year ITV/Shutterstock

He may be known for his moves on the pitch, but Peter Crouch will be judging other stars’ dancing abilities for his latest venture.

ITV has confirmed that he’ll be joining the judging panel for the upcoming second series of The Masked Dancer when it airs later this year.

Crouchy will be taking over the seat usually occupied by Mo Gilligan, who has had to step aside due to filming commitments overseas.

Explaining his absence, Mo said: “I love being a part of the Masked team so I’m gutted to be missing most of the series this year as I’ll be working in the US. BUT I’ve got the perfect sub to take my place.

“A legend on and off the pitch and one of the nicest guys in the industry, Crouchy knows a thing or two about fancy footwork, we’ve got this!”

The former England striker added: “The show is a firm favourite in our household and when asked I jumped at the chance to take part.

“I am competitive and I’m currently scrolling through friends’ socials looking for those tell-tale dance moves. Another plus is by being on the panel my social media, family and friends won’t be constantly speculating that I’m hiding behind one of the masks!”

Peter Crouch Malcolm Couzens via Getty Images

Peter will be sitting alongside returning judges Davina McCall, Oti Mabuse and Jonathan Ross, with Joel Dommett once again on hosting duties.

Meanwhile, Natalie Imbruglia became the third winner of The Masked Singer UK earlier this year, following in the footsteps of Nicola Roberts and Joss Stone.