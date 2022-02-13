Natalie Imbruglia was unmasked as Panda Kieron McCarron/ITV

Former Neighbours star Natalie, whose musical hits include Torn and Wrong Impression, won the series as she was unveiled as Panda.

Advertisement

Opera singer Charlotte and Westlife singer Markus were also revealed to be behind the Mushroom and Robobunny costumes respectively.

Charlotte Church was revealed to be Mushroom Kieron McCarron/ITV

Natalie was unmasked after the panel’s incorrect guesses included Jennifer Hudson, High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens, Lea Michele from Glee and even adventurer Bear Grylls.

Advertisement

After the reveal, she said: “I just loved being Panda. When I put the costume on I would just become Panda.”

Reflecting on how she managed to avoid being identified, she said: “I stayed in an American accent the whole time so if I sound weird that’s because I have been flipping.

Advertisement

“I just had so much fun. I made friends with a traffic cone and a mushroom. This is an amazing show and I am thrilled to have been a part of it.”

Natalie first found fame starring as Beth Brennan in the Australian soap Neighbours in the early 1990s.

She began her singing career three years after leaving the show and had a worldwide hit with her cover of Ednaswap’s song Torn.

Following the reveal, Natalie shared a video of her watching the finale with friends at home and laughing with delight at the panel’s reaction to her being unmasked.

Advertisement

She captioned the post: “So there you have it..I am Panda! Such fun… what a great experience and thank you to everyone on the show and to all who helped me keep the secret!!!”

So there you have it..I am Panda! 🐼Such fun… what a great experience and thank you to everyone on the show and to all who helped me keep the secret!!! @maskedsingeruk 💙💙🎉 #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/7Hqn16gvDV — natalie imbruglia (@natimbruglia) February 12, 2022

Markus Feehily was the first to be revealed on Saturday, after losing out in the first audience vote of the night.

“Being hidden inside the costume gave me a chance to forget about what I look like for the first time in my career,” he said.

Markus Feehily was unmasked as Robobunny Kieron McCarron/ITV

Then Charlotte was revealed following an impressive performance of Flower Duet from Leo Delibes’ opera Lakme.

The final also saw three former contestants from previous series – Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts as Queen Bee, comedian Jason Manford as Hedgehog and JLS member Aston Merrygold as Robin – return to duet with the finalists ahead of the first elimination.