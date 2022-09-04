The Masked Dancer's Astronaut Revealed As Huge US Actor In First Unmasking

Host Joel Dommett and Astronaut Kieron McCarron/ITV

Astronaut has become the first contestant to be unmasked on the new series of The Masked Dancer, with a big US star behind the character.

The madcap ITV guessing game, which sees a panel trying to guess the identities of disguised celebrities as they perform on stage, returned to screens on Saturday night.

After six of the 12 new characters danced – Candlestick, Scissors, Astronaut, Odd Socks, Prawn Cocktail and Pillar & Post – panellists Davina McCall, Oti Mabuse, Jonathan Ross and Peter Crouch chose to send home Astronaut.

They were then stunned to discover former Desperate Housewives star Jesse Metcalfe behind the mask.

Jesse Metcalfe was unmasked as Astronaut Kieron McCarron/ITV

Jesse is best known for his role as gardener John Rowland in the noughties US drama, as well as roles in John Tucker Must Die and Dallas.

When asked why he decided to take part in The Masked Dancer, he said, “I thought it would be fun because dance is something that really intimidates me so it’s a fear that I wanted to face.

“This has been unbelievable, it’s one of the most zany things I’ve ever done in my career but I’ve thoroughly enjoyed myself.”

Next Saturday, the six remaining characters will follow in the footsteps of this weekend’s dancers as they head onto the dancefloor.