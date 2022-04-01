The BBC's 'Cruel' April Fools About A Gavin & Stacey Spin-Off Has Fans Demanding The Real Thing

Pam in Gavin and Stacey BBC

Gavin & Stacey fans were up in arms on Friday, after the BBC made a “cruel” April Fools about a possible spin-off.

On the morning of April Fools Day, the BBC Three Twitter account unveiled a raft of “new” shows set to come to the recently-relaunched channel, one of which was an origin story for beloved sitcom character Pam Shipman, originally played by Alison Steadman.

″‘Oh my Christ!’ It’s Pam. In this prequel to #GavinAndStacey we follow ‘Three Steaks Pam’ before she met her Mick,” the tweet teased.

While pretty much everyone saw through the fact it was an April Fool, for fans of Gavin & Stacey, it hurt to even joke about.

They have been patiently waiting for a mere whiff more episodes following the phenomenal success of the 2019 Christmas special, which marked a return for the show after it wrapped up its original run in 2010.

As a result, many fans demanded that that BBC follow through with their joke and actually make the show...

In a very Rita Ora move, the BBC Three account later joked that it would make it if their tweet got 100k RTs.

Gavin & Stacey originally ran for three series and a Christmas special between 2007 and 2010.