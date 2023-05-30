Glastonbury's iconic Pyramid Stage ANDY BUCHANAN via Getty Images

Glastonbury is almost upon us for another year, with less than a month to go before revellers descend upon the sprawling Worthy Farm for four days of music and mayhem.

The full schedule of set times for this year’s festival has now been released, so those lucky enough to have secured a ticket can start planning who they’re going to see – and work their way around those all-important clashes.

Advertisement

It was previously announced that Sir Elton John will be closing the show on the Pyramid Stage, marking his final UK performance ahead of his retirement.

Arctic Monkeys and Guns N’ Roses are also headlining, with the likes of Lizzo, Fred Again.., Lil Nas X, Fatboy Slim and Lana Del Rey also popping up across the huge weekend.

Several acts were also unveiled as part of the latest announcement, including Queens Of The Stone Age, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Tom Grennan and Rick Astley.

Without further ado, here’s the set list for Glastonbury 2023...

Pyramid Stage – Friday

Arctic Monkeys NBC via Getty Images

Advertisement

Arctic Monkeys – 22:15 - 23:45

Royal Blood – 20:15 - 21:15

The Churnups – 18:15 - 19:30

Texas – 16:15 - 17:15

Stefflon Don – 14:45 - 15:45

Maisie Peters – 13:15 - 14:15

The Master Musicians Of JouJouka – 12:00 - 12:45

Pyramid Stage – Saturday

Guns N' Roses Gary Miller via Getty Images

Guns N’ Roses – 21:30 - 23:45

Lizzo – 19:30 - 20:30

Lewis Capaldi – 17:35 - 18:35

Aitch – 16:00 - 17:00

Amadou & Mariam – 14:30 - 15:30

Raye – 13:15 - 14:00

Rick Astley – 12:00 - 12:45

Pyramid Stage – Sunday

Sir Elton John picture alliance via Getty Images

Elton John – 21:00 - 23:05

Lil Nas X – 19:00 - 20:00

Blondie – 17:00 - 18:15

Yusuf / Cat Stevens – 15:15 - 16:30

The Chicks – 13:30 - 14:30

Sophie Ellis-Bextor – 12:15 - 13:00

The Bristol Reggae Orchestra And Windrush Choir – 11:00 – 11:45

Other Stage – Friday

Wizkid Jason Koerner via Getty Images

Wizkid – 22:30 - 23:45

Fred Again.. – 20:30 - 21:30

Chvrches – 18:45 - 19:45

Krept & Konan – 17:15 - 18:15

Carly Rae Jespen – 15:45 - 16:45

Lightning Seeds – 14:15 - 15:15

The Hives – 13:00 - 13:45

Ben Howard – 11:30 - 12:30

Other Stage – Saturday

Lana Del Rey Daniel Knighton via Getty Images

Lana Del Rey – 22:30 - 23:45

Central Cee – 20:45 - 21:45

Manic Street Preachers – 18:45 - 19:45

Maggie Rogers – 17:15 - 18:15

Generation Sex – 15:45 - 16:45

Tom Grennan – 14:15 - 15:15

The Lathums – 13:00 - 13:45

The Unthanks – 11:45 - 12:30

Other Stage – Sunday

Queens Of The Stone Age Taylor Hill via Getty Images

Advertisement

Queens of the Stone Age – 21:45 - 23:15

The War on Drugs – 19:45 - 20:45

Becky Hill – 18:00 - 19:00

Dermot Kennedy – 16:30 - 17:30

The Teskey Brothers – 15:00 - 16:00

Nova Twins – 13:45 - 14:30

Japanese Breakfast – 12:30 - 13:15

The Joy – 11:00 - 12:00

West Holts Stage – Friday

Kelis Lorne Thomson via Getty Images

Kelis – 22:15 - 23:45

Young Fathers – 20:30 - 21:30

Joey Bada$$ – 19:00 - 20:00

Gabriels – 17:30 - 18:30

Louis Cole – 16:00 - 17:00

Adg7 – 14:30 - 15:30

Yaya Bey – 13:00 - 14:00

Star Feminine Band – 11:30 - 12:30

West Holts Stage – Saturday

Loyle Carner Jim Dyson via Getty Images

Loyle Carner – 22:15 - 23:45

Mahalia – 20:30 - 21:30

Ezra Collective – 19:00 - 20:00

Jacob Collier – 17:30 - 18:30

Third World – 16:00 - 17:00

Sudan Archives – 14:30 - 15:30

Kanda Bongo Man – 13:00 - 14:00

Say She She – 11:30 - 12:30

West Holts Stage – Sunday

Rudimental Shirlaine Forrest via Getty Images

Rudimental – 21:45 - 23:15

Candi Staton – 20:00 - 21:00

Barrington Levy – 18:30 - 19:30

The Hu – 17:00 - 18:00

Speakers Corner Quartet – 15:30 - 16:30

Black Country, New Road – 14:00 - 15:00

Beth Orton – 12:30 - 13:30

Skinny Pelembe – 11:00 - 12:00

Woodsies – Friday

Hot Chip Scott Dudelson via Getty Images

Hot Chip – 22:30 - 23:45

Warpaint – 21:00 - 22:00

TBA – 19:30 - 20:30

Courteeners – 18:00 - 19:00

Pale Waves – 16:30 - 17:30

Digga D – 15:15 - 16:00

Flo – 14:00 - 14:45

Bru-C – 12:45 - 13:30

The Sixsters – 11:30 - 12:15

Woodsies – Saturday

Christine And The Queens Scott Dudelson via Getty Images

Advertisement

Christine And The Queens – 22:30 - 23:45

Rina Sawayama – 21:00 - 22:00

Måneskin – 19:30 - 20:30

TBA – 18:00 - 19:00

Shame – 16:30 - 17:30

The Murder Capital – 15:15 - 16:00

Working Men’s Club – 14:00 - 14:45

Wunderhorse – 12:45 - 13:30

The Last Dinner Party – 11:30 - 12:15

Woodsies – Sunday

Phoenix Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Phoenix – 21:30 - 22:45

Caroline Polachek – 20:00 - 21:00

Editors – 18:30 - 19:30

Slowdive – 17:00 - 18:00

Cat Burns – 15:30 - 16:30

The Big Moon – 14:00 - 15:00

Cmat – 12:30 - 13:30

The Love Buzz – 11:15 - 12:00

The Park Stage – Friday

Fever Ray Joseph Okpako via Getty Images

Fever Ray – 23:00 - 00:15

Sparks – 21:15 - 22:15

Shygirl – 19:45 - 20:45

The Comet Is Coming – 18:15 - 19:15

Unknown Mortal Orchestra – 16:45 - 17:45

Billy Nomates – 15:15 - 16:15

Los Bitchos – 14:00 - 14:45

Alabaster Deplume – 12:45 - 13:30

Adwaith – 11:30 - 12:10

The Park Stage – Saturday

Fatboy Slim Don Arnold via Getty Images

Fatboy Slim – 23:00 - 00:15

Leftfield – 21:15 - 22:15

TBA – 19:45 - 20:45

Tinariwen – 18:15 - 19:15

Obongjayar – 16:45 - 17:45

Jockstrap – 15:15 - 16:15

Flohio – 14:00 - 14:45

James Ellis Ford –12:45 - 13:30

Max Richter – 11:10 - 12:10

The Park Stage – Sunday

Alt-J Thomas Cooper via Getty Images

Alt-J – 21:15 - 22:30

Thundercat – 19:45 - 20:45

Alison Goldfrapp – 18:15 - 19:15

Viagra Boys – 16:30 - 17:30

Weyes Blood – 15:15 - 16:00

Charlotte Adigery & Bolis Pupul – 14:00 - 14:45

Gwenno – 12:45 - 13:30

John Francis Flynn – 11:30 - 12:15

Avalon Stage - Friday

The Damned Jim Dyson via Getty Images

Advertisement

The Damned – 23:05 - 00:20

Freya Ridings – 21:35 - 22:35

Xavier Rudd – 20:05 - 21:05

Laura Mvula – 18:35 - 19:35

Lottery Winners – 17:05 - 18:05

Jamie Webster – 15:35 - 16:35

Fanny Lumsden – 14:15 - 15:05

Hobo Jones & The Junkyard Dogs – 13:00 - 13:50

The Avalon Stage – Saturday

Vintage Trouble Per Ole Hagen via Getty Images

Vintage Trouble – 23:05 - 00:15

Melanie C – 21:35 - 22:35

Jake Shears – 20:05 - 21:05

Gabrielle Aplin – 18:35 - 19:35

Fisherman’s Friends – 17:05 - 18:05

Joanne Shaw Taylor – 15:35 - 16:35

Beans On Toast – 14:10 - 15:05

Holy Moly & The Crackers – 12:50 - 13:45

Cable Street Collective – 11:30 - 12:20

The Avalon Stage – Sunday

Neville Staple Lorne Thomson via Getty Images

Neville Staple - From The Specials – 22:50 - 23:50

Mica Paris – 21:20 - 22:20

Lissie – 19:50 - 20:50

Far From Saints – 18:20 - 19:20

Will Young – 16:50 - 17:50

Elvana – 15:20 - 16:20

Cara Dillon – 13:55 - 14:50

Hannah Williams & The Affirmations – 12:35 - 13:25