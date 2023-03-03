Glastonbury Headliners Include Exactly Zero Women And People Are Going In

SolStock via Getty Images

Festival season is approaching and we are beyond excited. Nothing compares to listening to your favourite artists in the middle of summer with your best mates. And we can’t speak about festivals without touching on the mother of them all: Glastonbury.

Not many compare to it, but Glastonbury fans aren’t too pleased with the line-up this year.

Line-ups are often a hit or miss you can’t satisfy everyone’s musical taste but it’s not the music people are upset about this time, it’s the lack of female artists.

Advertisement

After tweeting this year’s lineup, fans quickly realised that there is in fact no female headliners and people aren’t happy. It’s 2023 and you would think a long-reigning festival like Glastonbury would be able to book a few female headliners but apparently not.

Here’s what Glastonbury fans had to say.

It’s 2023, it isn’t hard to find female artists to headline

It's 2023 and Reading have more female headliners than Glastonbury 😭 — 🌻 Vicky 🌻 (@Veekeeee25) March 3, 2023

As much as I’m looking forward to this year’s Glastonbury, not having female headliners on the Pyramid Stage in 2023 is not it https://t.co/4xanjYbgU4 — Faye White (@fayecwhite) March 3, 2023

No guys you don't understand, Glastonbury HAD to book Guns N Roses to headline a festival in 2023 because there are simply no women whatsoever in music — Jake Hawkes (@JR_Hawk_) March 3, 2023

Advertisement

During Women's History Month, Glastonbury Festival announced an all-male headline bill. In 2023. Tell me why we don't need this month one more time. — Emmie Harrison-West (@emmieehw) March 3, 2023

Is there any good reason for Glastonbury to have such a white male set of headliners in 2023? — Will Strickson (@WillStrickson) March 3, 2023

It’s very disappointing from Glastonbury

Lizzo COULD headline but she's not headlining cause we promised it to a bloke but the reason we have an all male all white headliner lineup is the pipeline of women 👀 Not sure about that one @glastonbury — SK (@baaggies) March 3, 2023

All those tired white men is not 'trying your best' to diversify lineup.https://t.co/sbQBcbKnBn — Ben The Illustrator / Ben Draws ✏️✌️ (@BenIllustrator) March 3, 2023

@emilyeavis @glastonbury do better. How hard is it to find a talented woman. At least ONE as your headliner. So many incredible female artists out there and you can’t find ONE?! Pft — Bhav (@bhavd06) March 3, 2023

Advertisement

That is so disapointing. Hardly a diverse lineup for pyramid healiners. — Doug Roberts (@honeysucklebarn) March 3, 2023

This is a poor show from Glasto.



So many amazing female artists out there, and not one on headliner. @glastonbury - you need to do better. https://t.co/ZYHVtqHGbR — DG (@DarrenGallagher) March 3, 2023

The female headliner they booked cancelled but who was it?

“This year we did have a female headliner but she had to pull out”



“But next year its looking like we’ve got two female headliners” #Glastonbury @emilyeavis 👀👀👀



Is this gonna be Taylor? — Luke ✨ (@lkwrnr) March 3, 2023

Emily Eavis says they had a female headliner booked for this year, too, but they had to pull out at the last minute.



Who are we thinking? Taylor? Beyonce? Dua?



I'd love to know... — Mark Savage (@mrdiscopop) March 3, 2023

Should we place the blame on Glastonbury or the industry?

Situations like this year's Glastonbury lineup are a direct symptom of industry failures to support female artists from the ground up. Getting them on the smaller stages, on radio, at live venues. — Roisin O'Connor (@Roisin_OConnor) March 3, 2023

Advertisement

Ahead of #InternationalWomensDay2023, I react to Glastonbury's bill.

Whilst they have booked two female headliners for 2024 and there are incredible women on this year's bill, why are this year's three headliners all male?

Is it simply a 'pipeline' issue?!https://t.co/DxTFz0k0Hj pic.twitter.com/pQg6Qaugz7 — Sam Liddicott (@samliddicott) March 3, 2023