Sir Elton John Simone Joyner via Getty Images

Sir Elton John has teased his upcoming headline set at this year’s Glastonbury - and it truly sounds unmissable.

The acclaimed artist has been lined up to close the world-famous festival on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday 25 June, following a bumper five-day schedule of music.

Advertisement

The forthcoming performance will no doubt be the mother of all send offs and it will mark Sir Elton’s final UK show of his last-ever tour.

Speaking on BBC Radio 2 on Tuesday following the release of Glastonbury’s full line-up and stage times, Sir Elton gave fans an insight into what they can expect.

“I’ve got guests who I can’t tell you who they are,” he teased. “But it’s gonna be wonderful – I’m really looking forward to it.”

Advertisement

He confirmed that the show will stand apart from the rest of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, revealing it will have a different set list.

Talking about Glastonbury more generally, Sir Elton told presenter Scott Mills: “I have played festivals, and have really enjoyed them, but of course Glastonbury is the crème de la crème.

“To be honest with you, it’s the first time I’ve been asked to play it.”

Sir Elton also admitted that his Glastonbury gig has “just come at the right time”.

“I’m a great believer in serendipity and fate – this is the most wonderful way to sign off in England,” he continued, adding that Emily Eavis has been “fantastic”.

Glastonbury organisers announced the first wave of acts in March, including fellow headliners Arctic Monkeys and Guns N’ Roses.

The likes of Lizzo, Flo, Royal Blood, Ezra Collective, and Blondie were also revealed.