Bebe Rexha Gets Hit In Face By A Phone And Drops To The Ground At Live Show

Bebe Rexha pictured last month STEFANO RELLANDINI via Getty Images

Singer Bebe Rexha was slammed in the face by a phone thrown from a New York City concert crowd on Sunday, knocking her to the floor.

The three-time Grammy nominee was performing a Manhattan stop on her Best F*n Night of My Life tour when the incident happened.

Advertisement

Video showed her gesturing with her hand out to fans when the phone flew into her, causing her neck to snap back. She turned around and collapsed to her knees.

Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that pic.twitter.com/4eBScgurv5 — Alex Chavez (@captiv_8_) June 19, 2023

Another clip showed her being walked off the stage as she covered her face but then she briefly waved to fans.

Crew members then helped her off the Rooftop at Pier 17 stage, Variety reported.

Entertainment outlet Pop Base reported that Rexha received stitches but HuffPost could not immediately confirmed that.

Advertisement

HuffPost has reached out to Rexha’s reps.

Rexha’s tour has upcoming shows in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles and other venues.

Rexha has been nominated for three Grammys, including best dance/electronic recording for her David Guetta collaboration I’m Good (Blue) in 2023.