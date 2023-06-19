'Polin Season Is Coming!' Here's Your First Look At Bridgerton's Third Series

Bridgerton season 3 Netflix

Bridgerton has offered fans its first look at its much-anticipated third series.

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton will take centre stage as new romantic leads Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton when the hit period Netflix drama returns.

And while their romance once seemed unlikely given Colin’s words about Penelope – who has long held a crush on him – last season, first-look pictures from the upcoming batch of episodes show how things will soon change between them.

Nicola shared the string on spoiler pics on her Instagram account, writing: “It’s finally here – Bridgerton Season Three First Look!! Polin Season is Coming.”

Netflix previously released a spoiler synopsis for the new season, which read: “Penelope has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin after hearing his disparaging words about her last season.

“She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.

“Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realise that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder.

“Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly.

“Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.”

Colin and Penelope follow in the footsteps of Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Bassett (Phoebe Dynevor and Rége-Jean Page) who took the spotlight during the first season of Bridgerton, followed by Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma (Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley) in the second.

The third season will also see one member of the Bridgerton family getting a whole new face, as one of the characters has been recast with a new actor.

In addition this, there will be three new cast members joining the show, with Daniel Francis playing new heartthrob Marcus Anderson, Sam Phillips as the “genial” Lord Debling, and James Phoon as the slightly dimwitted Harry Dankworth.