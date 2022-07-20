There are some new faces set to join Bridgerton when it returns to our screens.

Netflix has announced three new cast members and the first set of spoilers from its third season, along with confirmation that filming is already underway.

Daniel Francis (Stay Close) is set to play Marcus Anderson, who will catch the eyes of certain matriarchs in the ton, and the ire of others.

Sam Phillips (The Crown) will appear as Lord Debling, described as a “genial lord” who will “have no shortage of interest from young ladies”.

James Phoon (Wreck) will also join the cast Harry Dankworth, with a character bio suggesting that what Dankworth lacks “in wit and intelligence”, he “more than makes up for with serious good looks”.

Daniel Francis, Sam Phillips and James Phoon are joining the cast of Bridgerton Robert Wallis/Tom Brittney/Michael Shelford

While fans already knew that the third season will focus on the love story of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), an official synopsis has revealed further clues as to what to expect.

It reads: “Penelope has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin after hearing his disparaging words about her last season.

“She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.

“Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realise that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder.

“Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly.

“Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.”

Colin and Penelope in Bridgerton Netflix

Colin and Penelope follow in the footsteps of Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Bassett (Phoebe Dynevor and Rége-Jean Page) who took the spotlight during the first run, followed by Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma (Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley) in the second.

The third season will also see one of the Bridgerton family getting a whole new face, as one of the characters has been recast with a new actor.

The first two seasons of Bridgerton are streaming on Netflix now, with an air date for season three expected in due course.