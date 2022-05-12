Bridgerton Announces Family Member Recast For Season 3

Francesca Bridgerton (left) will be recast for season three of Bridgerton Netflix

One member of the Bridgerton family will be looking a little bit different when the hit Netflix show returns for its third season.

Bosses have announced they have recast the role of Francesca Bridgerton ahead of filming starting this summer.

Advertisement

Hannah Dodd will take over the role from previous actor Ruby Stokes, who has now left the show.

Francesca is the sixth-eldest Bridgerton sibling, and made a handful of appearances in the first two seasons. She was last seen in the third episode of series two, which was released on Netflix in March.

Advertisement

Hannah Dodd will take over the role of Francesca Bridgerton Netflix

So far, the character has been a mystery within her chatty, extroverted family, but her recast suggests she could be about to take a more prominent role in future series.

Bridgerton’s new addition Hannah is best known for her role in Netflix’s Anatomy Of A Scandal, where she played the younger version of Sienna Miller’s character Sophie Whitehouse.

Advertisement

She has also appeared in Find Me In Paris and Harlots.

Bosses have also confirmed production on the third season of Bridgerton will begin in London in the summer.

It is yet to be confirmed which characters will take the lead in the forthcoming series, after Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Bassett took centre stage in the first run, followed by Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma in the second.

Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix now.