The Gogglebox Gang Had Priceless Reactions To That Bridgerton Sex Scene

The stars of Gogglebox watched the sex scene between Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma Channel 4

The Gogglebox gang had a set of priceless reactions as they watched a sex scene from the latest series of Bridgerton.

While the Netflix period drama’s second season has significantly reduced the number of intimate moments compared its first outing, Channel 4 still found one to get their armchair critics to commentate on during Friday’s episode.

It saw the likes of Mica Ven and Marcus Luther and Sophie and Pete Sandiford watch the moment Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma finally give in to their desires following his ill-fated wedding to her sister Edwina.

Pete’s eyes nearly popped out of his head as the pair got it on, with sister Sophie remarking: “Oh my god, that is bloody filthy!”

An open-mouthed Marcus remarked to his partner Mica: “Look! Hand up frock now!”

Meanwhile, Julie Malone was seen fanning herself as she watched the scene with husband Tom and son Shaun.

A shocked Mary Killen said to her husband Giles Wood: “No, don’t say the he’s going to try mating? Not now.”

Daniel Lustig proclaimed: “He’s going downstairs!” as his husband Stephen Webb then joked: “She’s like, ’My Lord, did you not have enough to eat at the buffet?”

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma and Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Jonathan Bailey, who plays Anthony in Bridgerton recently teased what it was like to film the sex scenes that did make it into the season, revealing how one unlikely prop was used to make the moments in question convincing.

