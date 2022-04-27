Gogglebox Sparks Ofcom Complaints After Stars Watch X-Rated Duck Scene

Gogglebox's Lee and Mary Channel 4

Gogglebox has sparked complaints to TV watchdog Ofcom after showing its stars watching an X-rated scene involving a woman and a duck.

On Friday’s episode of the hit Channel 4 show, the armchair TV critics watched an episode of Apple TV’s anthology series Roar, which saw the feathered creature pleasuring its human companion.

Viewers saw the likes of Mary and Giles and Jenny and Lee (almost) lost for words, while the scenes certainly made waves on social media.

However, Ofcom has now confirmed it has received 149 complaints about Friday’s episode of Gogglebox.

As is standard procedure, the complaints will be assessed before Ofcom decides whether to launch an official investigation.

Apple TV’s Roar is based on a book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern.

The anthology series “weaves together eight darkly comedic feminist fables that take unexpected approaches to subjects like gender roles, autonomy and identity”.