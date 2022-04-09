17 Times Gogglebox's Pete And Sophie Were The Gift That Kept On Giving

Since making their debut on Gogglebox back in 2017, brother-and-sister duo Pete and Sophie Sandiford have become two of the show’s most-loved contributors.

With their silly sense of humour, hilarious pranks and genuine affection for one another, they have charmed audiences of the Channel 4 show.

As the pair continue to serve up more TV gold on the latest series, we’re proving why they are the gift that keeps on giving with some of their most memorable moments...

1. When they decided to phone a number that allegedly belonged to Boris Johnson, but immediately panicked when someone picked up

2. When Pete’s pants redefined the word “shreddies”

When you just can’t part with your favourite undies…#Gogglebox pic.twitter.com/ojh82cSqN2 — C4 Gogglebox (@C4Gogglebox) April 30, 2021

“I mean my first question is, how have you got a fiancée?”

3. His jeans haven’t fared much better either

4. When Pete’s FitBit inadvertently revealed to Sophie that he’d been enjoying some late night ‘alone time’

Getting caught out by your sister... pic.twitter.com/62FhV5shZQ — Gogglebox (@GoggleboxQuotes) May 11, 2020

5. When Sophie gave Pete a makeover, and he looked like a certain 70s rocker

“I look like fucking Rod Stewart.”

6. Or when she gave him a drag makeover

7. When Pete insisted he was totally cool with snakes (and it turned out he wasn’t)

8. They’re not much better with spiders...

9. Or wasps...

10. When Sophie had to endure Pete being all mushy on the phone with this partner

11. Pete’s clumsiness has provided much hilarity – whether it’s him slipping over...

12. Or when he had a hilarious sofa-related accident

13. Or spilling beverages

“Not my Gibraltar tea towel.”

14. When Sophie used a cardboard cutout of Danny DeVito to scare the shit out of Pete

15. When the pair shared a touching moment after war broke out in Ukraine

16. Their brother-and-sisterly love for one another regularly has them (and us) in tears

17. And Pete’s baby has become the newest star of the show