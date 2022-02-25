Gogglebox Introduces New Family Following Criticism Over Lack Of Scottish Representation

Roisin and Joe on Gogglebox Channel 4

Gogglebox is set to introduce a new family on Friday night, following criticism over its lack of Scottish representation.

Fans of the Channel 4 show will see couple Roisin and Joe pass verdict on the week’s TV from the comfort of their sofas.

The pair have been together for four years and live at Joe’s family home in Glasgow, having moved in together at the beginning of lockdown.

Revealing more details about the pair, Channel 4 said that Rosin, 23, “loves shopping, getting dressed up and socialising with friends”.

Joe, 25, also “loves playing video games, pizza making and spending time with Roisin”.

Meet our new Scottish Goggleboxers Roisin and Joe! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🎉



See you on the sofa for brand new #Gogglebox TONIGHT, 9pm on @Channel4. pic.twitter.com/CdrTFGOsV2 — C4 Gogglebox (@C4Gogglebox) February 25, 2022

Gogglebox has long faced criticism for not featuring a Scottish family, with bosses recently admitting it was a priority for them to introduce one.

The last Scottish family to appear on Gogglebox were the Manuels in 2016, though they actually lived in Croydon at the time.

The Manuels on Gogglebox in 2016 Channel 4

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross raised the concern about representation in a session at the Scottish Affairs Committee last year.

Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon said there had been “production difficulties” that had previously prevented the show from including contributors based in Scotland, with commissioning editor Deborah Dunnett explaining that was to do with “really fast turn around” on the show.

Ross said their comments sounded like “complete rubbish”.

Along with the other Gogglebox regulars, Roisin and Joe will be watching Love Is Blind, Starstruck, Cheaters, Celebrity Help! My House is Haunted, Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad, Teen First Dates, Sunday Morning and BBC News during their debut.