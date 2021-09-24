Channel 4 Addresses Gogglebox's Lack Of Scottish Representation

Channel 4 has admitted it is a goal for Gogglebox to include a Scottish family.

The hit show has been long criticised for its lack of Scottish representation, with a family from Scotland not having appeared since the Manuels in 2016, who actually lived in Croydon at the time.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross raised the concern again in a session at the Scottish Affairs Committee earlier this week with Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon.

Mahon said (via Daily Record): “We do get complaints about the lack of representation on Gogglebox which is one of our biggest shows.

“It would be better to have a Scottish family, I know from previously investigating. We haven’t yet both found a family and superseded our production difficulties on it.

“But it is a goal for us to do that and I think you are right to flag there is a lack of representation on that show.”