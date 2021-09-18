Gogglebox Issues Response After Paige Deville Announces Exit With Statement Blasting Show

Gogglebox bosses have issued a response after star Paige Deville quit the show and made a number of accusations about it. On Friday, Paige – who appeared alongside her mum Sally on the hit Channel 4 series – told her Twitter followers she had “made the decision to walk away from Gogglebox”. She then went on to say: “It’s been an experience but one I cannot continue with due to long hours of filming, restrictiveness, control of our actions and opinions & zero aftercare support but hey who cares about ex cast, their NTA winners.”

Gogglebox has since responded to the claims, with a show spokesperson saying (via Digital Spy): “The welfare of contributors – past and present – is of paramount importance and robust protocols are in place to support contributors before, during and after taking part in the series.” HuffPost UK has contacted Channel 4 and Studio Lambert, who make the show, for additional comment and is awaiting a response.

