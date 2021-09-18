Gogglebox Issues Response After Paige Deville Announces Exit With Statement Blasting Show

Gogglebox bosses have issued a response after star Paige Deville quit the show and made a number of accusations about it.
On Friday, Paige – who appeared alongside her mum Sally on the hit Channel 4 series – told her Twitter followers she had “made the decision to walk away from Gogglebox”.
She then went on to say: “It’s been an experience but one I cannot continue with due to long hours of filming, restrictiveness, control of our actions and opinions & zero aftercare support but hey who cares about ex cast, their NTA winners.”
Gogglebox has since responded to the claims, with a show spokesperson saying (via Digital Spy): “The welfare of contributors – past and present – is of paramount importance and robust protocols are in place to support contributors before, during and after taking part in the series.”
HuffPost UK has contacted Channel 4 and Studio Lambert, who make the show, for additional comment and is awaiting a response.
Paige’s departure comes after it was announced five other favourites would not be returning to the series after the loss of loved ones.
In June, Pete McGarry, who appeared on the show with his wife Linda, died at the age of 71.
Then last month, Mary Cook, who appeared alongside her best friend Marina, passed away at the age of 91.
Shortly after the news of Mary’s death was confirmed, it was announced that Andy Michael had also died following a short illness at the age of 61.
Andy had appeared on the show since the very first series, alongside his wife Carolyne and their children Alex and Louis, with their two other children Katy and Pascal also making occasional appearances over the years.
On Thursday, it was confirmed that Carolyne, Alex, Louis, Marina and Linda have all decided not to return to Gogglebox.
Last week, the show triumphed at the National Television Awards in the Factual category, where tributes were paid to the late cast members.
Gogglebox airs on Fridays at 9pm on Channel 4.