Gogglebox Star Andy Michael Has Died, Aged 61

Gogglebox star Andy Michael has died at the age of 61 following a short illness, a statement from Channel 4 and Studio Lambert on behalf of his family has said.

Andy and his family first appeared on Gogglebox when the show debuted in 2013, but announced a year later that they were leaving because he was planning to run for Ukip in the upcoming general election.

When he failed to secure the Hastings and Rye seat, the family returned for future episodes.

In their statement, Channel 4 confirmed that Andy died last week, surrounded by his family.