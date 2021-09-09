Gogglebox star Julie Malone dedicated the show’s win at this year’s NTAs to the cast members who have died in recent times.

On Thursday night, Gogglebox triumphed in the annual awards show’s Factual category for the fifth time.

Collecting the award on behalf of the hit show were the Malone and Sandiford families, who have been presenting their commentary on Gogglebox for the past seven and four years, respectively.

During the Malones’ acceptance speech, Julie took a moment to pay her respects to members of the Gogglebox family who were no longer with us.