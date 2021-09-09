Piers Morgan received the textbook definition of a mixed reaction during this year’s National Television Awards, when he was booed by those in attendance.

The former Good Morning Britain anchor was one of five contenders in the Presenter category at the NTAs on Thursday night, where he was up against Ant and Dec, Holly Willoughby, Alison Hammond and Bradley Walsh.

However, while Piers was not actually in attendance for the ceremony at London’s O2 Arena on Thursday night, it sounded like some of his detractors might have been.

When Piers’ name was called, alongside a clip of him grilling former health secretary Matt Hanock during the early days of the pandemic, a loud chorus of boos was heard coming from the audience – although others were heard cheering.