NewcIt will probably come as no great surprise to hear that Line Of Duty and Ant and Dec were among the winners at this year’s National Television Awards.
Following the huge success of the BBC police drama’s sixth series earlier this year, Line Of Duty triumphed in the Returning Drama category, ahead of The Crown, Call The Midwife and Unforgotten.
Meanwhile, Ant and Dec – no strangers to the NTAs, having previously won Best Presenter for 19 consecutive years – picked up what could be their first of two awards on the night when I’m A Celebrity came out on top for the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award (beating another of the duo’s shows, Saturday Night Takeaway).
Of the three soap-related categories of the night, Coronation Street picked up the first, with two more still to be revealed at the time of writing.
New Drama was one of the tightest races of the night, with It’s A Sin taking home the award on the night, while the Great British Bake Off was the recipient of the Challenge Show prize.
Here’s the full list of awards that have been dished out so far – and keep checking back over the course of the night, as we’ll be updating it as more winners are announced...
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
Returning Drama
Line Of Duty
Challenge Show
The Great British Bake Off
Best Serial Performance
Mollie Gallagher, Coronation Street
Comedy
After Life
New Drama
It’s A Sin
Quiz Show
Beat The Chasers
Factual
Gogglebox
Newcomer
Jude Riordan
Authored Documentary
Kate Garraway: Finding Derek
Special Recongition
Line Of Duty
Daytime
This Morning
Presenter
Ant and Dec