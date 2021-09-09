NewcIt will probably come as no great surprise to hear that Line Of Duty and Ant and Dec were among the winners at this year’s National Television Awards.

Following the huge success of the BBC police drama’s sixth series earlier this year, Line Of Duty triumphed in the Returning Drama category, ahead of The Crown, Call The Midwife and Unforgotten.

Meanwhile, Ant and Dec – no strangers to the NTAs, having previously won Best Presenter for 19 consecutive years – picked up what could be their first of two awards on the night when I’m A Celebrity came out on top for the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award (beating another of the duo’s shows, Saturday Night Takeaway).

Of the three soap-related categories of the night, Coronation Street picked up the first, with two more still to be revealed at the time of writing.

New Drama was one of the tightest races of the night, with It’s A Sin taking home the award on the night, while the Great British Bake Off was the recipient of the Challenge Show prize.

Here’s the full list of awards that have been dished out so far – and keep checking back over the course of the night, as we’ll be updating it as more winners are announced...

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Returning Drama

Line Of Duty

Challenge Show

The Great British Bake Off

Best Serial Performance

Mollie Gallagher, Coronation Street

Comedy

After Life

New Drama

It’s A Sin

Quiz Show

Beat The Chasers

Factual

Gogglebox

Newcomer

Jude Riordan

Authored Documentary

Kate Garraway: Finding Derek

Special Recongition

Line Of Duty

Daytime

This Morning

Presenter

Ant and Dec