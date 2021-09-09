Now listen, we all know that first impressions count, and that’s never more true than when you’re starting a brand new job.

So we can see why – as he gears up for his first ever year hosting the National Television Awards – Joel Dommett made sure that his entrance was a memorable one.

Ahead of this year’s NTAs, the comedian and host of The Masked Singer was the first star to walk the red carpet on Thursday night.

Or maybe we should say he “scooted down” the red carpet.