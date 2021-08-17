ENTERTAINMENT
NTAs 2021: Line Of Duty Leads Nominations, And Even Piers Morgan Is Up For One

It's A Sin, Bridgerton, Des and RuPaul's Drag Race UK have also received nods.

Line Of Duty is leading this year’s nominations at the National Television Awards

The hit BBC police series has received four nods, including in the Returning Drama prize and for its three lead stars in the Drama Performance
category.

Martin Compston (Steve Arnott), Vicky McClure (Kate Fleming) and Adrian Dunbar (Ted Hastings), will face off against It’s A Sin’s Olly Alexander and Des’ star David Tennant, who portrayed serial killer Dennis Nilsen in the ITV
miniseries.

BBC
Vicky McClure, Adrian Dunbar and Martin Compston in Line Of Duty

It’s A Sin and Des have also been nominated for New Drama, alongside Normal People and Bridgerton

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has also picked up a nomination, despite leaving the show in a storm of controversy earlier this year. 

The former tabloid editor, who sparked a record number of Ofcom complaints back in March with on-air comments he made about Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, has been nominated in the Presenter category. 

He faces competition from This Morning hosts Alison Hammond and Holly Willoughby, The Chase’s Bradley Walsh, and of course, Ant and Dec, who will be hoping to win the prize for the 20th consecutive year.

ITV/Shutterstock
Piers Morgan in the Good Morning Britain studio

Kate Garraway has received a nomination for her ITV documentary Finding Derek about her husband’s battle against Covid in the Authored Documentary category, while Channel 4′s Caroline Flack: Her Life And Death doc has been nominated for best Factual. 

Elsewhere, there are nominations for the likes of Strictly Come Dancing, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, The Graham Norton Show and Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Check out the full list of nominations for the 2021 National Television Awards below...

Challenge Show

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins
Love Island
The Great British Bake Off
The Great British Sewing Bee

New Drama

Bridgerton
Des
It’s A Sin
Normal People

Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
Strictly Come Dancing
The Masked Singer

Authored Documentary

Kate Garraway: Finding Derek
Katie Price: Harvey and Me
Marcus Rashford: Feeding Britain’s Children
Rob Burrow: My Year With MND
Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency

Returning Drama

Call the Midwife
Line of Duty
The Crown
Unforgotten

TV Presenter

Alison Hammond
Ant and Dec
Bradley Walsh
Holly Willoughby
Piers Morgan

Factual

Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death
Gogglebox
Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip
Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs

Drama Performance

Adrian Dunbar, Ted Hastings, Line of Duty
David Tennant, Dennis Nilsen, Des
Martin Compston, Steve Arnott, Line of Duty
Olly Alexander, Ritchie Tozer, It’s A Sin
Vicky McClure, Kate Fleming, Line of Duty

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
Taskmaster
The Graham Norton Show

Serial Drama

Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks

Serial Drama Performance

Billy Price, Sid Sumner, Hollyoaks
Danny Dyer, Mick Carter, EastEnders
Mollie Gallagher, Nina Lucas, Coronation Street
Sally Carman, Abi Franklin, Coronation Street

Quiz Game Show

Beat the Chasers
Celebrity Catchphrase
In For A Penny
Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Newcomer

Emile John, Ethan Anderson, Emmerdale
Jude Riordan, Sam Blakeman, Coronation Street
Olivia D’Lima, Paramedic Fenisha Khatri, Casualty
Rhiannon Clements, Summer Ranger, Hollyoaks
Rose Ayling-Ellis, Frankie Lewis, EastEnders

Daytime

Loose Women
The Chase
The Repair Shop
This Morning

Comedy

After Life
Friday Night Dinner
Sex Education
The Vicar of Dibley

