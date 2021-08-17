Line Of Duty is leading this year’s nominations at the National Television Awards.
The hit BBC police series has received four nods, including in the Returning Drama prize and for its three lead stars in the Drama Performance
category.
Martin Compston (Steve Arnott), Vicky McClure (Kate Fleming) and Adrian Dunbar (Ted Hastings), will face off against It’s A Sin’s Olly Alexander and Des’ star David Tennant, who portrayed serial killer Dennis Nilsen in the ITV
miniseries.
It’s A Sin and Des have also been nominated for New Drama, alongside Normal People and Bridgerton.
Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has also picked up a nomination, despite leaving the show in a storm of controversy earlier this year.
The former tabloid editor, who sparked a record number of Ofcom complaints back in March with on-air comments he made about Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, has been nominated in the Presenter category.
He faces competition from This Morning hosts Alison Hammond and Holly Willoughby, The Chase’s Bradley Walsh, and of course, Ant and Dec, who will be hoping to win the prize for the 20th consecutive year.
Kate Garraway has received a nomination for her ITV documentary Finding Derek about her husband’s battle against Covid in the Authored Documentary category, while Channel 4′s Caroline Flack: Her Life And Death doc has been nominated for best Factual.
Elsewhere, there are nominations for the likes of Strictly Come Dancing, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, The Graham Norton Show and Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.
Check out the full list of nominations for the 2021 National Television Awards below...
Challenge Show
Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins
Love Island
The Great British Bake Off
The Great British Sewing Bee
New Drama
Bridgerton
Des
It’s A Sin
Normal People
Talent Show
Britain’s Got Talent
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
Strictly Come Dancing
The Masked Singer
Authored Documentary
Kate Garraway: Finding Derek
Katie Price: Harvey and Me
Marcus Rashford: Feeding Britain’s Children
Rob Burrow: My Year With MND
Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency
Returning Drama
Call the Midwife
Line of Duty
The Crown
Unforgotten
TV Presenter
Alison Hammond
Ant and Dec
Bradley Walsh
Holly Willoughby
Piers Morgan
Factual
Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death
Gogglebox
Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip
Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs
Drama Performance
Adrian Dunbar, Ted Hastings, Line of Duty
David Tennant, Dennis Nilsen, Des
Martin Compston, Steve Arnott, Line of Duty
Olly Alexander, Ritchie Tozer, It’s A Sin
Vicky McClure, Kate Fleming, Line of Duty
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
Taskmaster
The Graham Norton Show
Serial Drama
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
Serial Drama Performance
Billy Price, Sid Sumner, Hollyoaks
Danny Dyer, Mick Carter, EastEnders
Mollie Gallagher, Nina Lucas, Coronation Street
Sally Carman, Abi Franklin, Coronation Street
Quiz Game Show
Beat the Chasers
Celebrity Catchphrase
In For A Penny
Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
Newcomer
Emile John, Ethan Anderson, Emmerdale
Jude Riordan, Sam Blakeman, Coronation Street
Olivia D’Lima, Paramedic Fenisha Khatri, Casualty
Rhiannon Clements, Summer Ranger, Hollyoaks
Rose Ayling-Ellis, Frankie Lewis, EastEnders
Daytime
Loose Women
The Chase
The Repair Shop
This Morning
Comedy
After Life
Friday Night Dinner
Sex Education
The Vicar of Dibley