ITV has announced the new host for this year’s National Television Awards, taking over presenting duties from David Walliams.

Last year, David presented the NTAs for the first time, but it was reported just weeks later that he would not be returning to the ceremony for a second year.

It’s now been confirmed that the gig for this year’s awards show has gone to comedian Joel Dommett, best known as the host of ITV’s The Masked Singer.

He said: “It’s a huge honour to be hosting the NTAs this year! It still feels like someone has made a wonderful error.”