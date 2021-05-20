ITV has announced the new host for this year’s National Television Awards, taking over presenting duties from David Walliams.
Last year, David presented the NTAs for the first time, but it was reported just weeks later that he would not be returning to the ceremony for a second year.
It’s now been confirmed that the gig for this year’s awards show has gone to comedian Joel Dommett, best known as the host of ITV’s The Masked Singer.
He said: “It’s a huge honour to be hosting the NTAs this year! It still feels like someone has made a wonderful error.”
Joel continued: “I really, really love TV and can’t wait to celebrate the best stuff from what’s been a very weird year or so.
“I’m also really hoping The Masked Singer wins something so I can present an award to myself. That’s a creative narcissist’s DREAM!”
Because of the pandemic, the NTAs were moved from the usual slot in January, and will now be taking place on 9 September, with ITV promising a “star-studded” and “surprise-packed spectacular” at the show’s regular venue, The O2 arena in London.
NTAs producer Kim Turberville said of Joel’s appointment as host: “There is a wealth of great television to recognise and we are delighted to have Joel at the helm.
“With his wit and natural charisma, he’ll definitely be bringing a fresh approach to this year’s awards.”
David’s one-year stint as NTAs host saw him dressing up as his fellow Britain’s Got Talent judges for a comedy sketch and poking fun at his friend David Schwimmer’s Sky series.
There was also controversy when the Little Britain star made an ill-advised joke at Caroline Flack’s expense, for which he was booed by the audience.
Prior to David Walliams, the NTAs have also been hosted by Sir Trevor McDonald and Dermot O’Leary.