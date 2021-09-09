Kate Garraway won huge praise from NTAs viewers after picking up an award for the documentary about her husband Derek Draper’s ongoing struggles with Covid-related complications.
Earlier this year, Kate appeared in the documentary Finding Derek, which followed the Good Morning Britain presenter and her family as they adapted to Derek’s illness.
Derek was admitted to hospital after contracting coronavirus in March 2020, and while he is now at home with his family, he still faces many health issues as a result of the illness.
During Thursday night’s National Television Awards, Finding Derek triumphed in the Authored Documentary category, as voted for by the public.
“Thank you so much,” Kate said at the beginning of her speech. “It was a hugely brave decision for ITV to commission this. They didn’t know whether it was a story about bereavement or triumph… and in the end, it ended up being something between the two.”
She continued: “Thank you so much for voting, I wonder if the reason you did is because our story is your story? We’ve all been touched by the pandemic, whether it’s livelihoods, or mental health.
“All the other stellar documentaries [nominated tonight] are about issues] affected by the pandemic.”
Referencing the son and daughter she shares with Derek, Kate added: “To all the Darcys and Billys and Dereks… whatever you’re going through, and however you’re affected – you’re not forgotten.”
Finally, Kate gave a shout out to Derek, her husband of 16 years.
“He should be here,” Kate said. “He should have had the chance to tell your own story. Derek, you’re going to get the chance – believe! The hope is real.”
Kate’s emotional speech won over viewers watching along at home, many of whom said they were moved to tears by her words:
Among this year’s NTAs winners were Line Of Duty and Coronation Street, which picked up two awards each.
