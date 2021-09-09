Kate Garraway won huge praise from NTAs viewers after picking up an award for the documentary about her husband Derek Draper’s ongoing struggles with Covid-related complications. Earlier this year, Kate appeared in the documentary Finding Derek, which followed the Good Morning Britain presenter and her family as they adapted to Derek’s illness. Derek was admitted to hospital after contracting coronavirus in March 2020, and while he is now at home with his family, he still faces many health issues as a result of the illness. During Thursday night’s National Television Awards, Finding Derek triumphed in the Authored Documentary category, as voted for by the public.

Authored Documentary.. Such an important award! A huge congratulations to Kate Garraway, truly deserved! #NTAspic.twitter.com/Gc7iVSIZWi — National TV Awards (@OfficialNTAs) September 9, 2021

“Thank you so much,” Kate said at the beginning of her speech. “It was a hugely brave decision for ITV to commission this. They didn’t know whether it was a story about bereavement or triumph… and in the end, it ended up being something between the two.” She continued: “Thank you so much for voting, I wonder if the reason you did is because our story is your story? We’ve all been touched by the pandemic, whether it’s livelihoods, or mental health. “All the other stellar documentaries [nominated tonight] are about issues] affected by the pandemic.” Referencing the son and daughter she shares with Derek, Kate added: “To all the Darcys and Billys and Dereks… whatever you’re going through, and however you’re affected – you’re not forgotten.”

Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Derek Draper and Kate Garraway pictured in December 2019

Finally, Kate gave a shout out to Derek, her husband of 16 years. “He should be here,” Kate said. “He should have had the chance to tell your own story. Derek, you’re going to get the chance – believe! The hope is real.” Kate’s emotional speech won over viewers watching along at home, many of whom said they were moved to tears by her words:

Well done Kate Garraway so deserving and my god you even thought of others in your speech you and your family are amazing x — Sally Bullock (@SallyBu96665209) September 9, 2021

@kategarraway YESSS!!! I screamed when you won the award. Sooo well deserved. The documentary was amazing and you and your family have shown true strength and determination throughout. So inspiring. Massive congratulations very well deserved ❤️ — Nicole 💋 (@nicolebull_) September 9, 2021

i’m about to cry kate garraway is one of the strongest women i know she’s just phenomenal — sara (@scdranvir) September 9, 2021

Well that was emotional but oh so well deserved. @kategarraway you are such an inspiration 👏👏👏👏❤️ — Pat Robinson (@RobinsonPat) September 9, 2021

Gosh. What a moment for Kate Garraway. Finding Derek was a brilliant documentary and yes this award win is for that, but it’s also for the reasons Kate said in her speech… her story is our story. A very special win. #NTAs — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) September 9, 2021

I absolutely adore @kategarraway. What a brave documentary to make and delighted she’s been recognised for having the courage to share such a traumatic journey. And she looks absolutely phenomenal!! #NTAs — lucy (@croxocube) September 9, 2021

I’m not usually one for television awards, but @kategarraway gets me every time with her authenticity, humanity and humility. She is wonderful. @NTAAWARDS — Dr Emma Kell FCCT (@thosethatcan) September 9, 2021

Oh goodness…..who thought the #NTAawards would be so emotional tonight! Kate Garraway has just set me right off! 😢😢 — 🎭Emma Rowley🎭 (@Emmalrowley) September 9, 2021

Goosebumps watching @kategarraway accept her award! She is so amazing and so loved 🥰 ‘our story is your story’. Incredible as always #NTAwardspic.twitter.com/RxD5RhzyiL — Charlie Beswick (@ouralteredlife) September 9, 2021

I think the hug that @ThisisDavina just gave @kategarraway is the hug we all would love to give her. That was truly a heartfelt cuddle. Well done Davina. Xx — Lucy Courtenay (@Lucy_Loo81) September 9, 2021

Omg omg yesss @kategarraway wins the #NTAwards I cried buckets watching her documentary about her husband derek during @UKCovid19Stats bless u Kate and bless u derek ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Mrs Gail Danns To Be (@DannsMrs) September 9, 2021