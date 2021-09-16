Former Gogglebox star Marina Wingrove has paid her respects to her late co-star and friend Mary Cook, following her death last month.
Marina and Mary began appearing together on Gogglebox in 2016, having met in the Bristol retirement village where they both lived years earlier.
It was announced in late August that Mary had died at the age of 92, with Marina paying a lovely tribute via Gogglebox’s official Twitter account earlier this week.
Marina said: “My dearest friend Mary, treasured memories will last forever. Our laughs and giggles and our ups and downs will forever be in my heart. Deepest sympathies to Mary’s family.”
She signed off the message “love Marina”, with Gogglebox sharing a clip of one of the pair’s funniest moments to accompany her message.
Mary was one of three cast members to have died in the last few months, with the families of Pete McGarry and Andy Michael joining Marina in deciding not to return to Gogglebox for its new series, which will begin airing on Friday night.
Last week, Gogglebox triumphed at the National Television Awards in the Factual category, the fifth time the show has won the award.
Collecting the NTA on behalf of the hit show were the Malone and Sandiford families, who have been presenting their commentary on Gogglebox for the past seven and four years, respectively.
During the Malones’ acceptance speech, Julie took a moment to pay her respects to members of the Gogglebox family who had recently died.
“On a sad note, I’d like to [dedicate] this award to all the people we’ve lost in the past 18 months,” she said.
The new series of Gogglebox kicks off on Channel 4 at 9pm on Friday 17 September.