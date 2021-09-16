Former Gogglebox star Marina Wingrove has paid her respects to her late co-star and friend Mary Cook, following her death last month.

Marina and Mary began appearing together on Gogglebox in 2016, having met in the Bristol retirement village where they both lived years earlier.

It was announced in late August that Mary had died at the age of 92, with Marina paying a lovely tribute via Gogglebox’s official Twitter account earlier this week.

Marina said: “My dearest friend Mary, treasured memories will last forever. Our laughs and giggles and our ups and downs will forever be in my heart. Deepest sympathies to Mary’s family.”