Gogglebox Confirms Five Show Favourites Have Left The Channel 4 Series

Gogglebox producers have confirmed that five of the show’s most-loved stars have left the popular Channel 4 series. Their departure comes after three of the show’s stars died in recent months. In June, Pete McGarry, who appeared on the show with his wife Linda, died at the age of 71. Then last month, Mary Cook, who appeared alongside her best friend Marina, passed away at the age of 91.

Channel 4 Mary Cook and Pete McGarry

Shortly after the news of Mary’s death was confirmed, it was announced that Andy Michael had also died following a short illness at the age of 61. Andy had appeared on the show since the very first series, alongside his wife Carolyne and their children Alex and Louis, with their two other children Katy and Pascal also making occasional appearances over the years. It’s now been confirmed that Carolyne, Alex, Louis, Marina and Linda have all decided not to return to Gogglebox.

Channel 4 Andy Michael with his family on Gogglebox