Gogglebox star Linda McGarry has paid tribute to her late husband Pete, following his death at the age of 71. Linda first began appearing on Gogglebox in 2013, where she was joined by Pete and her son George Gilbey. Although the family took a break from the show in 2014, Linda and Pete returned two years later, and remained part of the cast until recently. On Monday, it was confirmed that Pete had died over the weekend, with Linda paying public tribute in an interview with The Sun.

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Linday and Pete McGarry at an event in 2018

“Pete was a lovely man and I was so lucky to have him for 25 years,” Linda told the tabloid. “I said to him ’we’ve not only been 25 years, it’s been day and night with each other’. He was my life.” Linda also said that Pete had been diagnosed with bowel cancer earlier in the year. After being told by doctors he had six months to live, he died just days later. Of their time on the Channel 4 series, Linda recalled: “We didn’t know what Gogglebox was originally but they wanted families so we ended up on there with George. “He loved it and we loved the crew. He really took to it and loved it. We didn’t know what it was going to be and we went on to win a Bafta. “When they told Pete he only had six months I said to him ’we have done things that nobody else would ever do in a lifetime’.” Pete’s death was announced on Twitter by a Gogglebox spokesperson, who hailed him as a “firm favourite” among the show’s loyal fans.

Pete will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew. pic.twitter.com/1xd0DgwREO — C4 Gogglebox (@C4Gogglebox) June 28, 2021