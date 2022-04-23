Gogglebox Stars Are All Of Us After Watching X-Rated Scene Involving A Woman And A Duck

The stars of Gogglebox were just as traumatised as the rest of us after watching Friday’s episode of the Channel 4 show.
In it, the armchair TV critics watched an x-rated episode of Apple TV’s anthology series Roar, which involved a woman and a duck getting, errrrm, intimate.
Even the likes of Sophie and Pete and Jenny and Lee were (almost) lost for words as the scenes in The Woman Who Was Fed By A Duck played out, culminating in the feathered creature pleasuring his human companion.
The Goggleboxer’s reactions were priceless…
And viewers at home couldn’t believe their eyes either...
Apple TV’s Roar is based on a book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern.
The anthology series “weaves together eight darkly comedic feminist fables that take unexpected approaches to subjects like gender roles, autonomy and identity”.
And ducks.
Gogglebox airs on Channel 4 at 9pm every Friday and is also available to watch on All4.