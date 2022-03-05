Sophie Sandiford Has Gogglebox Viewers In Tears During Emotional Discussion About Ukraine With Brother Pete

Gogglebox star Sophie Sandiford was left in tears during Friday’s episode of the Channel 4 show during a discussion about the crisis in Ukraine with her brother Pete.
As the siblings watched a news programme about the conflict, Pete admitted that he didn’t know how he would feel if he were made to fight in a war.
“I don’t know how I’d feel if I got held back, to fight the war,” he told his sister.
“Because what do you do? You can’t go, ‘No, I’m going,’ but by the same token, do I really want to be getting shot at and potentially killed? What’s more valuable to me?”
As Sophie began tearing up, she told him: “I’m choking up even thinking about that. ’Cause I would just stay with you.”
As Pete consoled his younger sibling, he told her: “No you wouldn’t. Fucking wouldn’t let you, you little soft arse. Stop it you knobhead, you’re going to make me cry. We’re here, you fucking idiot!”
“I know, but it’s just scary,” she replied as she wiped away her tears.
The pair’s chat also had Gogglebox viewers in tears...
Ukraine has a conscription in place under the order of President Volodymyr Zelensky, with men between the ages of 18 to 60 banned from leaving the country as reserves and civilians are called on to fight.