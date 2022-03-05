Sophie Sandiford Has Gogglebox Viewers In Tears During Emotional Discussion About Ukraine With Brother Pete

Gogglebox star Sophie Sandiford was left in tears during Friday’s episode of the Channel 4 show during a discussion about the crisis in Ukraine with her brother Pete.

As the siblings watched a news programme about the conflict, Pete admitted that he didn’t know how he would feel if he were made to fight in a war.

“I don’t know how I’d feel if I got held back, to fight the war,” he told his sister.

“Because what do you do? You can’t go, ‘No, I’m going,’ but by the same token, do I really want to be getting shot at and potentially killed? What’s more valuable to me?”

Sophie and Pete Sandiford Channel 4

As Sophie began tearing up, she told him: “I’m choking up even thinking about that. ’Cause I would just stay with you.”

As Pete consoled his younger sibling, he told her: “No you wouldn’t. Fucking wouldn’t let you, you little soft arse. Stop it you knobhead, you’re going to make me cry. We’re here, you fucking idiot!”

“I know, but it’s just scary,” she replied as she wiped away her tears.

The pair’s chat also had Gogglebox viewers in tears...

What I love is how Sophie and Pete take the piss out of each other but they really love each other. She said she’d stay behind with him if that’s was a war 😭 #Gogglebox — Millie (@MillieSansoye) March 4, 2022

Aww sophie getting upset over the fighting in Ukraine and talking about the men staying behind. They may squabble but can see Sophie and Pete love each other. Great brother and sister relationship #Gogglebox @PeteandSophie @Petesandiford — MIKE 🇺🇦 (@mikepriestley13) March 4, 2022

Not going to lie when Sophie said “I’d stay with you” it got me #gogglebox https://t.co/r6MqzkmSb7 — Jack Hardwick (@jackhardwick93) March 4, 2022

I’m so envious of Pete and Sophie’s relationship. How lucky are they to have such a loving brother sister bond. Really choked me up #gogglebox — Catherine McKiernan (@CatherineMcKie1) March 4, 2022

Hoping I wasn't the only person to shed a tear at Pete and Sophie's Ukraine chat #Gogglebox — Christina McMahon (@ChrissyMcMahon) March 4, 2022

#gogglebox Sophie & Pete choked me up, it’s true you can’t help but put yourselves in their shoes 😢 #Ukraine — Sadie Stephanie (@stephanie_sadie) March 4, 2022